SFPD give warning about scam calls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some familiar scam calls are resurfacing in the Sioux Falls area.

Police say a couple of people got calls from someone claiming to be from Xcel Energy.  The caller said payments were overdue and threatened to turn off the power.

Another scammer claimed to be with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, and even gave the name of someone who works there. The caller claimed there was a federal arrest warrant.

Police say fortunately all of the people who got the calls, did some checking and did not send any money or gift cards.

