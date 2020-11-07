SFPD describes search for Nakia Jackson, asks public for assistance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The search for an 11-year-old girl missing in Sioux Falls continues, and law enforcement is not happy with the lack of information they’re getting from the public. Described by police as “highly intelligent” and a “straight-A student,” 11-year-old Nakia Jackson has been missing since Thursday morning. She was last seen along Minnesota Avenue near Jaycee Lane.

“We do have video camera up there that shows that she was up there,” Sioux Falls Police Department Lt. Terrance Matia said. “We also have a large amount of cars that were traveling that area at that time.”

Despite all of those cars, the information coming in has been sparse.

“At least 20 to 30 cars drove by Nakia Jackson as she stood on the side of the road,” Matia said. “One person calls in and tells us that it seems a little odd.”

The sixth-grader was wearing Lilo & Stitch pajama pants. She was also wearing a t-shirt and socks. She wasn’t wearing shoes.

“She left home, and then all of a sudden she’s gone,” Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said. “So we’ve got a lot of people that are concerned for her, we’ve got our whole detective bureau is focused on finding this girl. In a situation like this, this isn’t a normal runaway case. We do have a lot of runaways that happen, and there’s different circumstances but any time we have a child that’s under a 13, it kind of becomes heightened.”

Police say a lot of things are unclear, including who was driving a “dark-colored vehicle” that did a U-turn, crossed the median and pulled up next to her.

“There’s no sidewalk there, there’s no parking,” Matia said. “That car stops on the road with its brake lights on and talks to her for about a minute. So, we don’t know if she got in that vehicle or not.”

What’s clear is the need for information right now.

“20 or 30 cars that were behind her … the traffic was significantly impeded where people had to stop in the roadway and pull over,” Matia said. “I’m certain that somebody saw the car that was talking to her, so we need to locate who was talking to her in that car that actually stopped and spoke to her, ’cause it’s the only car that we know that did.”

If you know anything about this or any other case, you’re encouraged to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.