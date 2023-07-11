SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are reminding you to not leave valuables in your cars to prevent potential break-ins.

While authorities have been reminding people to lock their cars, a number of criminals recently broke into locked cars. Police say criminals are checking cars for any items they can steal.

“first thing is lock your cars. The next thing I would encourage people to do is take the valuables with them or don’t leave them in the car. That’s probably the best thing. If they could put it in a trunk out of view as okay, but the best thing is to take valuables with them.”