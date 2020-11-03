SFPD continues to investigate deadly Halloween shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are urging anyone who attended the Halloween party, where a Lincoln High School student was shot to give them a call.

Someone shot Venance Kitungano in the face, as he was leaving the party on East 8th Street on Saturday night. He died in the hospital.

Even if you don’t think you have information that will help investigators track down the shooter, police say you could still make a difference in the case.

“No arrests have been made. We are making progress, but it is still a matter of tracking down people, trying to talk to people and find out what they know. We are hoping to locate more people and of course we want tips to come in, so if people have information, please call crime stoppers,” Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said.

Vance was a senior at Lincoln High School. He played soccer, his coach says he was the glue that held the team together.

Teammates say he was a positive kid who never said anything bad about anyone.