SFPD continues hotel robbery investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department will be looking at surveillance video from Sunday night’s armed robbery at the Super 8 hotel near 41st Street and Shirley Avenue.

SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens said one of the suspects displayed a gun, took cash and left. He’s considered to be a black man around 5-foot-2 and 30-years-old. The other suspect was a black man, around 6-foot-3 and in his twenties.

They left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Both were wearing dark clothes and ski masks.