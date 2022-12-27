SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A deadly shed fire near downtown Sioux Falls remains under investigation by Sioux Falls police and fire authorities.

On Tuesday, the Sioux Falls Police Department said an officer noticed smoke early Saturday morning behind a house near Heritage Park, just east of downtown. The man’s body was discovered after the fire was knocked down.

Police are waiting on an autopsy to figure out how the man died.

The arson detective is also working to find the cause of the fire, but police say there is nothing to indicate the fire is suspicious.