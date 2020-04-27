SFPD Chief Matt Burns honored with award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police Department Chief Matt Burns was honored by Mayor Paul TenHaken during Monday’s COVID-19 response update briefing.

TenHaken surprised Burns with an award from the South Dakota Municipal League. Burns received the Chief John Wainman Sr. Service Award for “contributions by a member of the South Dakota Police Chiefs’ Association who exceeds the high standard and contributions normally made by members.”

The award is usually announced at the Police Chiefs’ Association Annual Meeting, but that meeting was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have seen firsthand the impact that Chief Burns has had in leading our team members and city,” TenHaken said. “Sioux Falls is definitely a better place because of his service, and his legacy of public safety will live on here long after his tenure is complete.”

TenHaken highlighted a few initiatives under Chief Burns in the nomination.

Creation of a Mental Health Community Resource Officer. This officer will foster relationships with persons in our community who are struggling with addiction and mental health issues.

• Formation of the Community Ambassador Program. This program is comprised of a team of volunteer community leaders and clergy who serve as a liaison between the Police Department, Sioux Falls area schools, and the community.

• Established a Narcotics Crimes Unit. These NCU members work as a team supplementing the enforcement efforts of the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force as well as assisting in the needed follow up of narcotics cases, Crime Stoppers tips, and street level interdiction.

• Creating the vision with other stakeholders in the City of Sioux Falls and championing the eventual construction of a new Public Safety Training Center.

• Partnered with Dakota State University (DSU) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) in the creation of a computer forensic technician position that specializes in identifying cybercrime threats to the city and state.

• Recognized the need for a remote Report-to–Work location to address the city’s prominent growth and relieve personnel workspace and parking congestion at the Law Enforcement Center.