SFPD Chief: ‘Confident’ in officer’s actions from shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns said he’s “confident” in SFPD officers’ actions involving gunshots Sunday night.

At police briefing Monday, Burns said the Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating the incident and called any officer-involved shooting a “delicate matter.” He didn’t have an update on the suspect’s condition, but believed the suspect is still alive at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Two police officers are on administrative leave, per police policy.

According to police, a call of an incident happened near North 6th Avenue between Benson Road and Hermosa Drive in northern Sioux Falls around 9:30 p.m. Officers learned the suspect had left and confronted the man near his residence. The man ran from officers and displayed a weapon during a foot chase before being shot. A handgun was found at the scene.

“It does take a lot of courage to pursue an armed suspect in a felony investigation,” Burns said. “That’s what our officers displayed last night. I’m very confident in their actions, but I don’t want to get ahead of the DCI investigation.”

No charges have been filed against the suspect yet, so authorities are not releasing the suspect’s name.