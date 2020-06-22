SFPD Chief aware, reviewing social media video of police response to assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is reviewing a social media video of police responding to an assault suspect at a parking garage near the Downtown Holiday Inn early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, police announced a juvenile had been arrested for assaulting an officer by trapping an officer’s arm in a car window and dragging the officer a short distance. There were no injuries to the officer.

SFPD Police Chief Matt Burns said police were responding to a report of an assault on a Holiday Inn employee. Police received a description of the suspect and the vehicle the suspect was trying to flee in. When officers tried stopping the car, that’s when the assault on the officer happened.

Burns said the SFPD is aware of a social media video showing “part of the interaction between the vehicle, the driver and officers.” Burns said it’s key to understand the social media video only shows part of the interaction.

“This matter will be under a complete review by our department,” Burns said. “There was a matter of force used for the arrest. I don’t want (anyone) to be under the impression this isn’t under some type of review.”

Burns said Lovetee Teah, of Sioux Falls, was arrested and charged with one count of assault on the Holiday Inn employee. He said police will continue to be transparent with information around the investigation and review of the incident.

Burns said the review will take a number days to review all of the video from officers. He said when the review is complete, police will discuss the review.

KELOLAND News will be speaking with family involved in the arrest. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for more coverage.