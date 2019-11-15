SFPD calls to neighborhood where structure collapse under investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities are still investigating that structure collapse that happened in an east-central Sioux Falls neighborhood on Thursday.

It happened near 6th Street and Wayland Avenue. Neighbors told us police have responded to numerous complaints about that house and its occupants.

We decided to take a look at the number of calls police take in that area.

Officials say since June 1, they’ve responded to 88 calls in that neighborhood.

“It could be people fighting. It could be causing problems. It might just be somebody sees something suspicious or something that doesn’t fit in that neighborhood, so it could be any number of different things,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

While that number is significant, other areas also see high volumes.

Near 11th Street and Duluth Avenue, Clemens says there were more than 250 calls since June 1. And near the Bishop Dudley house, there were 172 calls in that same time frame.