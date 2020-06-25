SFPD call missing man an ‘unusual situation’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is still looking for a missing man. 48-year-old Nima Sherpa hasn’t been seen since June 13.

Spokesman Sam Clemens with SFPD said there still aren’t any leads in the search, in a police briefing on Thursday.

Clemens says it’s “an unusual situation.” He says he doesn’t believe Sherpa had a job to report to, so tracking his whereabouts is difficult.

“It’s difficult when you have a person that’s just on foot, and you don’t have a vehicle associated with them. It makes it a little bit more challenging,” Clemens said.

Sherpa reportedly lives near the east side Walmart on Arrowhead Parkway and regularly walked to the store.

If you have any information on where he may be, police ask that you call 911.