1  of  2
Breaking News
DOH: South Dakota sees first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 60 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 87; Active cases at 800

SFPD call missing man an ‘unusual situation’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is still looking for a missing man. 48-year-old Nima Sherpa hasn’t been seen since June 13.

Spokesman Sam Clemens with SFPD said there still aren’t any leads in the search, in a police briefing on Thursday.

Clemens says it’s “an unusual situation.” He says he doesn’t believe Sherpa had a job to report to, so tracking his whereabouts is difficult.

“It’s difficult when you have a person that’s just on foot, and you don’t have a vehicle associated with them. It makes it a little bit more challenging,” Clemens said.

Sherpa reportedly lives near the east side Walmart on Arrowhead Parkway and regularly walked to the store.

If you have any information on where he may be, police ask that you call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories


 
More Contests