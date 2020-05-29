SFPD aware, ready to assist in planned weekend protests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is aware of planned protests this weekend in the city.

Details about two events have been posted on social media.

An event organized by South Dakotans Against Racism will take place Saturday at 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue at 2 p.m. Organizers are encouraging a socially distanced protest “for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and other Black, Brown, Native folks killed by police due to systematic racism.”

Another group plans a march on Sunday at 5 p.m. at 9th Street and Main Avenue to “stand as one community to fight racism and call for the Minneapolis Police Department to prosecute the officers involved with the MURDER of George Floyd.”

These protests come just days after racist graffiti was found at Falls Park in Sioux Falls.

At Friday’s police briefing, SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens said police have been in contact with one of the event organizers and added there was no plan to have extra officers for the protests.

Clemens said the right to peacefully assemble is guaranteed by the First Amendment. Groups are asked to get assembly permits from the Sioux Falls Police Department.

“We want to make sure everybody is safe while that protest is taking place,” Clemens said.