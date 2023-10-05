SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping and assault at a local park.

Authorities say a man in a black ski mask approached a girl at Terrace Park around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The girl says the man was in his 20s or 30s and had a deep voice. In addition to the black ski mask, the girl said he was wearing a white or gray tank top.

Police are asking anyone who was in the neighborhood who may have noticed anything suspicious between 4-8 p.m. to report it. They’re also asking people to check their surveillance cameras.

If you have any information or video to help with the investigation, you can contact Sioux Falls Police or CrimeStoppers of the Sioux Empire at 605-367-7007.