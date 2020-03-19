SFPD asking people to report some crimes online

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police department is changing how it handles some police calls to keep officers safe from exposure to COVID-19.

Starting Thursday, if you are reporting a harassing phone call, lost property, theft, or vandalism, you can do that online.

If you do not have a way to report online, you can call the Sioux Falls police department to complete a phone report.SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens says The online reporting system is easy to use and has been very popular over the years. Online reports can be made at the Sioux Falls Police Department website.