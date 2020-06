SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One week after a Sioux Falls woman disappeared, there are more questions than answers. The search continues for 45-year-old Angela Armstrong.

Police say they don’t know if she’s in danger. Armstrong was last seen one week ago, on Wednesday, June 3. Family members say it’s very unusual for her to disappear like this.

Investigators are asking people to be on the lookout for her dark grey 2017 Chevy Traverse with SD license 44ZW44.

If you see it, call 911.