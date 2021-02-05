UPDATE: Missing kids found safe, SFPD says

UPDATED 8:25 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities announced at 8 a.m. Friday that the missing runaway girls have been found safe.

Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing children who are believed to be together and not dressed for today’s cold temperatures.

14-year-old Cynthia Bluehorse is described as Native American girl who has black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray pullover.

13-year-old Gladys Locke is Native American girl with brown hair, and she last seen wearing a black sweater.

12-year-old Paiden Whipple is Native American girl with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see them or have any information, police ask that you call Metro Communications at 367-7000 or dial 911.