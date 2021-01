SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are looking for a man involved in two separate incidents of assault and robbery in Sioux Falls.

On Dec. 28, the man was caught on camera assaulting a gas station clerk near 12th St. and Sycamore Ave. The following night, Dec. 29, police say he robbed the Rice Street Casino with a gun.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007, or use the Crime Stoppers P3 app.