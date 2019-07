SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for help in locating a missing young girl.

The Sioux Falls Police Department posted on social media that Eva Rout was last seen on foot near 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue. She was wearing a pink dress, blue jean jacket and had yellow yarn in her hair. Police did not say her age or when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is to call police at 367-7000.