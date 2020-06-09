SFPD arrest man for spray painting police vehicle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested on two misdemeanor charges for spray painting one police squad car during the May 31 riot near the Empire Mall, police said during Tuesday’s news briefing.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Dylan Daniel Doescher was arrested Tuesday morning for injury to public property and refusal to disperse from an unlawful assembly. The first charge is a Class II misdemeanor and the second is a Class I misdemeanor, Clemens said.

Doescher was also arrested for possession of marijuana, a Class I misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class II misdemeanor, Clemens said.

Doescher was on probation when he was arrested, Clemens said. When law enforcement contacted him as a suspect in the May 31 riot, Doescher possessed a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Clemens said.