SFPD arrest 37-year-old Sioux Falls man for child pornography

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 37-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested in connection with child pornography.

The Sioux Falls Police Department announced Joshua Lynn Lugert, 37, was arrested for 10 counts of child pornography. He was arrested without incident on Thursday.

The South Dakota Internet Crimes Task Force worked with Sioux Falls Police Department and Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office on the arrested. Authorities called the investigating “on-going and extensive.”

Anyone with information about Lugert is asked to contact police.