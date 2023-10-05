SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for a pair of armed car thieves.

The duo approached a man who was getting into his car on the west side of town, near Dunham Park, just after 6 a.m. Thursday. The thieves were driving a white Ford F-150 pickup with lettering on the side; police say that truck was also reported stolen.

Police say the pickup driver got out of the truck, put a gun to the victim’s head and stole the victim’s car. The passenger in the pickup slid into the driver’s seat and drove off.

If you have information on the crime, call police.