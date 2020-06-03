1  of  2
Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 95 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 62; Active cases at 1016 Click to review South Dakota Primary Election Results

SFPD announces two more arrests in connection with the unrest at Empire Mall

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sioux-falls-police60dda6e206ca6cf291ebff0000dce829_889734520621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two more people are in custody in connection with the riot Sunday night at the Empire Mall.

Sioux Falls police arrested 31-year-old Jerome Sirleaf earlier Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshal Service also arrested 20-year-old Tupak Kpeayeh in Sioux City.

KELOLAND News interviewed Kpeayah, a former standout running back at Washington High School, during the violence on Sunday.

‘Anger. Anger that everybody has been holding in,’ Tupak Kpeayeh tells KELOLAND’s Brady Mallory

Investigators say both men threw rocks at officers.

Police issued warrants for both for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement and rioting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests