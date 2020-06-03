SFPD announces two more arrests in connection with the unrest at Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two more people are in custody in connection with the riot Sunday night at the Empire Mall.

Sioux Falls police arrested 31-year-old Jerome Sirleaf earlier Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshal Service also arrested 20-year-old Tupak Kpeayeh in Sioux City.

KELOLAND News interviewed Kpeayah, a former standout running back at Washington High School, during the violence on Sunday.

Investigators say both men threw rocks at officers.

Police issued warrants for both for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement and rioting.