SFPD announces Mental Health Officer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is putting more of a focus on mental health and addiction.

The department has created a new position. Officer Sarah Van Voorst will work with people and families who are fighting addiction or a mental health crisis.

Van Voorst has been with the department for five years. She says she’s seen these issues while on patrol.

“I have experience pulling together a team. If I see somebody struggling, we can pull together a team, to get them the resources they need to get them back on track. Get back to living an independent life,” Van Voorst said.

Van Voorst begins her new job this spring.

Coming up on KELOLAND News, we’re sitting down with Van Voorst about her qualifications and her goals for her new role.