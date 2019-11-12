SFPD announces Mental Health Officer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is putting more of a focus on mental health and addiction. 

The department has created a new position. Officer Sarah Van Voorst will work with people and families who are fighting addiction or a mental health crisis. 

Van Voorst has been with the department for five years. She says she’s seen these issues while on patrol. 

“I have experience pulling together a team. If I see somebody struggling, we can pull together a team, to get them the resources they need to get them back on track. Get back to living an independent life,” Van Voorst said. 

Van Voorst begins her new job this spring. 

