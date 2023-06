SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A friendly rivalry between the Sioux Falls Police and Fire Departments is hitting the fields Friday night.



Besides playing alongside soccer affiliated groups, there will also a jersey auction between the two departments.

Jersey profits will go to Call to Freedom with the game ball profits going to Randy’s Awareness Against Domestic Violence.

“It’s all for fun…take the penalty kicks.”

The game starts at 6 o’clock at Bob Young Field.