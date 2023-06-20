SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Reports of stolen vehicles in Sioux Falls have a common theme.

“Talking with the detectives, we’re probably looking at at least over 90% of those vehicles, the keys are left in them,” Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

According to Clemens, police investigated 1,361 reports of stolen cars in 2022. That averages out to more than 3 a day, and it’s a 79% increase when compared to 2019’s figure of 759.

The Sioux Falls City Council will consider an ordinance on Tuesday night which would fund what’s described as a “community awareness campaign” focused on reminding people to lock their cars. The ordinance would provide for “up to $50,000” for the campaign; this money would come from the general fund and go to the police department’s budget.

“A lot of people will think that hiding a key in a floor mat or under a visor or … the center console is safe and people won’t find it, but that’s just not the case,” Clemens said. “The best thing people can do is make sure their cars are locked, make sure that the key is not left inside the car.”

“Biggest thing we can use to prevent these type of crimes is education,” Sgt. Aaron Benson with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Benson points out the possibility of guns stolen from unlocked cars, which is something police see on a regular basis. Furthermore, an unlocked car can be a precursor to identity theft, depending on what’s taken.

“The frequency of the stolen vehicles has escalated so much, and it’s not just in the winter anymore,” Benson said. “We see people taking vehicles at all times of the year, so it’s not just the cars that are warming up in the morning before work or when we leave them in a gas station lot to run in really quick. It’s from driveways.”