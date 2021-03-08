SFPD: 77-year-old woman scammed out of more than $10,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are reporting another gift card scam.

According to authorities, a Sioux Falls woman was browsing the internet over the weekend when a pop-up ad warned her of fraudulent activity on her credit card. When she called the number provided on the ad, the scammer told her there was $10,000 worth of fraudulent activity. The scammer gave her instructions to purchase nearly $11,000 in gift cards.

In police briefing on Monday, Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the interesting thing about this situation was that once the woman purchased the gift cards, the scammer wanted her to stay on the line through the process. The woman was on the phone with them for several hours, Clemens said. It wasn’t until they hung up that she realized it was a scam.

Officer Clemens says this is a new variation of the gift card scam because it began with a computer pop-up ad.

Clemens reminds everyone that if you get a call like this, hang up and find the number of the business the person says they are from to verify the information.