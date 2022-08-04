SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say a 73-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in the central part of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, the driver failed to negotiate the curve East 18th Street near River Blvd.

Police say the vehicle was heading west, left its lane, went over the median and collided with a tree on the south side of the road.

Medical aid was given by witnesses and first responders but the person later died on scene.

During police briefing on Thursday, SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Investigators are still looking into speed and if anything led up to the crash.

The name of the man is not being released at this time.