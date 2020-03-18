SFPD: 38-year-old Sioux Falls man arrested after threatening people in bar

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 38-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested after making threats to shoot people inside a Sioux Falls bar late Tuesday night. 

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Michael John Bruce made threats around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in a bar located in the 900 block of Marion Road. According to Clemens, Bruce was drinking and talking with people in the bar when he made a comment “he was going to start shooting people in the bar.” Clemens said Bruce raised his shirt and then flashed a gun. 

Bar staff helped escort people out of the bar and called police. When police arrived, Clemens said Bruce was still in the bar and had a handgun on him. Clemens said Bruce had a preliminary breath test of .308. 

Bruce is facing four charges — disorderly conduct, making terroristic threats, possession of a gun while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon in a liquor establishment.

