SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested for hitting a child with a belt.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Chelo Desir was arrested in the 900 block of North Cliff Ave. on Monday. Desir is charged with abuse or neglect to a minor.

The victim had no serious injuries, but there were some marks, Clemens said.

Police say the assault happened on Sunday but was reported at the victim’s school on Monday.