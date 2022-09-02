SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing a list of charges, accused of offering a 14-year-old girl money for sex.

It happened on Monday morning outside the downtown Library.

Police say a man started talking to the girl, she got into his car and they drove off.

“As they were driving he propositioned her, offered her money for sex, she refused. He ended up groping her and she didn’t feel comfortable at that point and asked him to stop,” Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens said. “He stopped the vehicle, as she got out he slapped her rear end.”

Police say the girl ran back to the library.

Security was able to pull up surveillance video and get the license plate of the man’s car.

Police arrested Aaron Sharpfish Friday morning. He faces several charges including solicitation of a minor, promoting prostitution and simple assault.