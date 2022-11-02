SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old man is behind bars Wednesday after authorities in Sioux Falls made a drug arrest on Tuesday night.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said detectives called for a patrol car to stop a car near 10th Street and Omaha Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The passenger in the car took off running and the car left the scene. Police were able to catch the suspect and arrest Antoine Demetrius Richardson Jr., of Sioux Falls.

Clemens said Richardson Jr. dumped a bag while running from police and inside the bag was a drug scale, three bags of meth that totaled 58 grams and 21 unknown pills.

“We don’t know at this point. We’ll have to do some testing,” Clemens said.

Richardson Jr. faces charges of drug possession , drug distribution and fleeing police.