SFPD: 27-year-old laid in street for 25 minutes before police were called, homicide investigation underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a homicide after a 27-year-old man was found dead in the street in western Sioux Falls late Wednesday night.

Lt. Terrance Matia with the Sioux Falls Police Department said police responded to the 6,500 block of west Pine Meadows Place at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police believe the shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m.

Police found Mitchell James Houchins in the middle of the street near the intersection of Pine Meadows Place and Sandalwood Place. An autopsy early Thursday morning showed Houchins died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said the autopsy revealed it was not a self-inflicted gunshot.

Pine Meadows is a mobile home park in western Sioux Falls.

Lt. Matia said surveillance video from the area shows Houchins was lying in the street for 25 minutes before police were called. He said cars drove past him and one person even walked by him lying in the street.

“If you were in that area and you saw anything, it’d probably be a good idea to call us,” Lt. Matia said. “We’re not the size of a metropolitan city that people can’t call in a person laying in the street.”

Police believe the suspect or suspects knew the victim. Police said one 911 call was made to police about the body lying in the street.

Police said the investigation is on-going.