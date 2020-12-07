SFPD: 25-year-old lost $4,200 to phone scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 25-year-old man lost $4,200 in a phone scam, Sioux Falls police announced Monday.

Sioux Falls Police Department Sgt. Aaron Benson said the phone scam was someone posing as a DEA agent. The scam caller told the victim he had warrants out for his arrest and the money would keep him from being arrested.

The victim lost $4,200 in Target gift cards.

Police say law enforcement agencies will not ask for money over the phone. They will not request gift cards as payment either.