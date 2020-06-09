SFPD: 19-year-old facing aggravated assault, kidnapping charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 19-year-old has been arrested by police, accused of hitting, strangling and threatening to kill a woman on Monday in Sioux Falls.

According to police, Phillip Jacob Bluebird, of Sioux Falls, was arrested on Monday and faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and kidnapping after threatening a woman.

Police said Bluebird threatened the woman with a baseball bat and took her phone and keys as well.

It happened in the 3400 block of Bison Trail.

The woman eventually got her keys, went to a safe place and contacted the police. The man was still at the same place when police arrived.