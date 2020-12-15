SFPD: 17-year-old suspect wanted for shooting 16-year-old over marijuana deal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 17-year-old suspect has been identified by police in connection with last week’s shooting and death of a 16-year-old on North Cleveland Avenue.

Lt. Terrance Matia with the Sioux Falls Police Department said police believe the suspect is Devon Montileaux. Montileaux is wanted on a $100,000 cash-only bond and faces charges of second degree murder and first degree manslaughter.

On Dec. 9, police found Ephraim Duolo Shulue, 16, on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds at 10:50 p.m. in the 900 block of North Cleveland Avenue. Shulue was sent to the hospital and died a half hour later at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Lt. Matia said there was a disagreement over a marijuana deal and a possible robbery.

Gunfire broke out with at least three different guns being fired, police said. Police believe Shulue and another person entered the back of a car with weapons to attempt to rob the suspect. Police are searching for more people involved.

More than 10 shell casings were found on the scene. Lt. Matia credited “diligent work” by detectives working nonstop to track people down and get as many people interviewed to get as much information as possible.

KELOLAND News will have more coverage on-air and online Tuesday.