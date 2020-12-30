SFPD: 17-year-old homicide suspect arrested in Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in Pierre in connection with a Dec. 9 shooting of a 16-year-old after a drug deal for marijuana went wrong in a parking lot of a Sioux Falls apartment building.

Sioux Falls Police Department Lt. Terrance Matia said U.S. Marshals arrested Devon Montileaux without incident Wednesday morning in Pierre. He’s charged with second degree murder from the Dec. 9 death of Ephraim Shulue. Police believe Montileaux’s bullet is the one that killed Shulue.

Montileaux is the third person arrested in connection with the incident. Police have already arrested 17-year-old Sembel Sale and 16-year-old Ali Ahmed.

According to police, Ahmed, Sale, Shulue and another unnamed suspect tried to rob Montileaux and a friend who wanted to buy marijuana. Montileaux fought back and there was a shootout. Both groups fled the scene. Police said Ahmed and Sale then left their friend behind.

Matia said there’s two separate cases — one for Montileaux and then one for Ahmed and Sale.

Matia said more charges and arrests could still be coming as the investigation continues.