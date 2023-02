SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a report of a suspicious man following a young girl back home from a Sioux Falls middle school.

Police say she was just a couple blocks south of Ben Reifel Middle school on the east side of town when she noticed a man had been following her.

She approached a woman at her mailbox when the man ran up to her and said she needed to go with him.

The woman stepped in and he ran away.