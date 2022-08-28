SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning assault in a west-side parking lot that sent a person to the hospital.

It happened just before 2 a.m. outside of Billy Frogs Bar & Grill on South Marion Road. The call first came in as a hit-and-run.

But police say it appears the victim was not struck by a vehicle, and was instead, dragged by the vehicle.

Police say the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Investigators do not have a description of the vehicle involved.

We expect to learn more information about the assault during Monday morning’s police briefing, which we’ll live-stream on KELOLAND.com beginning at 10:30.