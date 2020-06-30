SFPD: 1 dead, 4 people shot in Prairie Avenue shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 40-year-old man died following a shooting Monday afternoon in central Sioux Falls.

Police first responded to a report of a shooting at 2:33 p.m. Monday at 902 N Prairie Avenue, a home on the northeast corner of N Prairie Avenue and 1st Street. Captain Mike Colwill with the Sioux Falls Police Department said a 30-year-old man was the first victim and was shot in the face and right shoulder. Police believe the 30-year-old man was the target of the suspect. An 18-year-old woman was shot in the left arm and a 52-year-old woman was shot in the head. Police said all three were sent to a hospital and are expected to recover.

Police arrested Alton Ray Bear, 45, shortly after and while investigating Bear, police received a call about another shooting.

Colwill said Tracy Saboe was found dead in his home from a gunshot wound. Police said Saboe was at 800 N Prairie Avenue, located near the intersection for N Prairie Avenue and 2nd Street. The call for Saboe did not happen until 7:54 p.m. Monday.

Police said the same 9mm handgun was used in both shootings and they believe the two shootings were related. Police said Bear entered Saboe’s home thinking it was the home of the 30-year-old.

“A real tragic situation,” Colwill said.

Bear faces charges or First Degree murder, Second Degree murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, assault charges as well as burglary and firearm violations. Bear was on active parole.