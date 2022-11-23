SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many of us will spend a lot of time in the kitchen on Thanksgiving, and a video posted to TikTok by Sioux Falls Fire Rescue highlights what happens when you take a frozen turkey and plunge it into hot oil.

“Water and oil don’t mix, and obviously you see on the video what happens when you do that,” Tyler Tjeerdsma said.

Such a burst of flame wouldn’t be a welcomed guest at anyone’s home. Tyler Tjeerdsma, fire inspector and investigator with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, says the lesson here can be applied to where you’re preparing your Thanksgiving meal.

“Same thing in the kitchen: if you do have a grease fire, don’t throw water on it,” Tjeerdsma said. “If you have a lid, just slide the lid over the grease fire, and it’ll help put it out. If you got a fire in the oven, just shut the oven door and it’ll go out itself.”

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue firemen AJ Schable and Tjeerdsma each highlight how only a moment can spark a problem that needs your immediate attention in the kitchen.

“Be aware of what you’re doing, where you’re putting down towels,” Schable said.

“It only takes a split second for something to happen in the kitchen, so if you do have to step out, we just suggest that maybe just shut off the stove for a minute while you step out of the room,” Tjeerdsma said.