SFFR stresses the importance of being prepared

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says a fire at Sanford Health this week is a good example of the importance of being prepared.

Crews responded to a fire alarm around 11 Tuesday night. Firefighters found a haze in the hallway and a small fire in a maintenance room. A sprinkler contained the fire and put it out. While the damage was minor, smoke forced parts of the hospital to temporarily evacuate. Sioux Falls Fire Marshall Dean Lanier says having a plan in place is crucial.

“Regardless of whether its commercial property, single family property or a hospital we can still have real minor out comes with limited damage and limited impact if we invest in and maintain the cost of what it takes to be resilient in our community,” SFFR Fire Marshall Dean Lanier said.

Lanier stresses the importance of awareness, preparedness and effective response. He adds having an action plan goes beyond fires to include other natural disasters like flooding.