SFFR, SFPD respond to small fire on Dakota Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a busy night for first responders in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to the 1400 block of North Dakota Avenue for reports of a fire. Our news crew was on scene and captured video. A chief with Sioux Fall Fire Rescue tells us the fire was a minor fire and was out before crews arrived on scene. Crews removed smoke from the home.

Sioux Falls police were also on scene. We are waiting for more information on the situation. Stay with KELOLAND News on air and online for updates as they become available.