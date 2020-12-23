SFFR seeing an increase of calls involving breathing problems

Every day first responders are putting their lives on the line as they respond to emergency calls. The spread of the COVID-19 virus has increased the danger they face. In fact, Mayor Paul TenHaken recently announced that since the pandemic started there has been a significant increase in calls involving breathing problems.

At the Sioux Falls Fire training station on Minnesota Avenue, firefighters had some nice weather for today’s training. Lately, that training has included the addition of extra safety precautions.

“Our first responders, I got some data the other day that right around 33 percent of all of our calls that our fire rescue are going on are respiratory-related calls right now,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has 208 members at 11 stations spread out over the city. Battalion Chief Brian Christiaansen says without a doubt, they have seen an increase in calls for help.

“The 30 percent of those particular calls is probably a pretty fair average. As far as all those calls being respiratory, it may or may not be respiratory in nature, but it for sure is Covid, or it is suspected Covid,” said Christiaansen.

For firefighters, this means a change in the way they respond to every call. Christiansen says first responders have always worn protective gear. Now that includes gloves, goggles, masks and sometimes full protective suits. He says they will render whatever medical care is needed even if Covid is a strong possibility.

“We treat that patient the same as we would always treat them, we will mask the patient if we can do so in a way that won’t interfere with care, and we will treat their symptoms and either patient care or EMS will transport them to the hospital,” said Christiaansen.

Christiansen says crews have adjusted to the new way of doing things because that’s what they are trained to do.