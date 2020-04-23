UPDATE: No injuries from house fire in western Sioux Falls

UPDATED 8:05 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were no injuries from a late night fire Wednesday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue announced.

Crews responded to the fire at 10:32 p.m. in the 700 block of South Plucker Place. Smoke and fire was spotted coming from the structure by the first arriving crew. Residents of the home had already evacuated before the first crew arrived and the fire was put out in 15 minutes.

Two cats were found by crews searching the home and returned to the residents. Three people were displaced because of the fire and the American Red Cross offered assistance.

