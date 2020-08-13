SFFR rescues 2 in overnight fire in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were sent to the hospital after Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in western Sioux Falls overnight.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, crews were called to the 5800 block of West Bakker Park Drive. Our news crew was on scene and captured video.

Authorities report two people were trapped in the home, one on the roof and one on the main floor of the home.

Both people were rescued and transported to the hospital — a dog was also safely rescued from the home and is at a neighbor’s for safe keeping. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and report the fire was contained to the living room, but there was heavy heat and smoke damage throughout the home.

The fire is currently under investigation.