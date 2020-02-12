1  of  44
SFFR quickly extinguishes basement fire Tuesday night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Sioux Falls Fire Rescue truck SFFR

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A basement fire in Sioux Falls was quickly extinguished by Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews on Tuesday night. 

The SFFR responded to a fire at 1412. S. Riverdale Road near Riverdale Park in central Sioux Falls. A fire was found in the basement and put out with minimal water in less than five minutes, crews said. 

There were no people or animals found in the home and there were no injuries reported. 

SFFR reminds people to check smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to make they work correctly.

