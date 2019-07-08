Sioux Falls Fire Rescue: Reminder to not enter a burning building

A fire destroyed a mobile home just east of Sioux Falls Friday night.

While everyone got out safely firefighters say it could have turned tragic after one of the homeowners went back inside the burning trailer to try to save a pet.

The fire at the Valley View mobile home community burned hot and fast.

“You never go back into a burning structure, ever. Never go back into a structure that’s on fire, even if it’s your loved ones because you’re adding to our problem,” Mike Top with SFFR said.

Yes, you heard Sioux Falls fire rescue Battalion Chief Mike Top correctly. Don’t even go back inside even for family.

“Because we have equipment to protect us to go get them. If you’re going back inside, then you’re adding to that, you’re potentially creating more victims for us to rescue,” Top said.

Sioux Falls Police are told the same thing. But beyond your safety, there’s another important reason to wait for firefighters; going back inside will just make the blaze worse.

“Anytime you open windows or open doors, you’re giving the fire what it’s looking for, It’s looking for oxygen,” Top said.

The fire Friday night got plenty of oxygen. It burned so hot, vinyl siding melted off the home next door. Top says some people assume firefighters won’t go inside to try rescue a pet, but they’re wrong.

“We go in if we can. We rescue the dogs, we’ll take them outside and we do have equipment to help revive them. We make every effort that we can to revive pets. A lot of us have pets ourselves and they mean just as much to us as the pet means to residents in Sioux Falls,” Top said.

Top also says everyone should “close before you doze.” He says closing the bedroom door while you’re sleeping buys you time if fire breaks out in another part of the house.