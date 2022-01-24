SFFR: Investigators looking into car, house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are investigating a car and house fire that happened in northeast Sioux Falls.

Crews were called to a car fire just before 3 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Savannah Drive and Columbia Drive. Firefighters were called back to the area for a house fire in the 800 block of North Savannah Dr. around 7:15 a.m.

Crews first on scene saw flames shooting out of the front window of the home. Everyone inside was able to escape safely.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says police believe it was a domestic incident. No arrests have been made.