SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the central part of the city on Sunday morning.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened at an apartment building near Lowell Elementary on West 18th Street.

Crews arriving on scene found smoke coming from the lower level of the building.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out within 10 minutes.

People were found on the first and second floors of the building. They were taken outside and no one was hurt.