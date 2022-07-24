SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue hosted a recruitment event today that was the first of its kind. KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz attended to bring us a closer look at how the department is looking to bring in new members.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue organized today’s event marketed as a “recruitment showcase” at the Sioux Falls Arena.

“This idea was brought up just a way for us to get our name out there and show people what a great career Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is,” said Eric Engberg, training officer with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

Engberg and others organized the event with the goal of providing information and answering questions for those interested in working as a firefighter.

“We are an all-hazards department so if anyone is having a bad day, an emergency of any sort, they call 911 and we are dispatched to solve the problem,” Engberg said.

“You don’t need any experience to apply for the fire department. We will give you all the experience you need,” firefighter Kyle Blakeslee said.

Caleb Dial attended the event today and tells me he wants to apply skills learned in the military to work as a firefighter.

“The Marine Corp and Infantry you have medical stuff in what we call CLS- combat life saver, so I think that will transition well with being able to be first responding and seeing what’s wrong with somebody,” Dial said.

The application process is open until tomorrow. That event is planned to be an annual event.